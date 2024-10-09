Olistico Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Olistico Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the third quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.8% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.6% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $172.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $279.30 billion, a PE ratio of 254.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Edward Jones began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

