Olistico Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Olistico Wealth LLC lowered its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy makes up about 1.5% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

