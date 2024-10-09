Olistico Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Olistico Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,904,000 after acquiring an additional 178,692 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,425,000 after acquiring an additional 199,355 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,865,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,060,000 after acquiring an additional 57,948 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $196.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $198.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.52. The firm has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

