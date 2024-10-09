Olistico Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Olistico Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,356,000 after buying an additional 363,303 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 177,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 377.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after buying an additional 65,467 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $333.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.89 and a 200 day moving average of $313.92. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.52 and a fifty-two week high of $343.61.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

