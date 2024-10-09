Olistico Wealth LLC Has $37,000 Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 151.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the last quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,620,000. III Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,667,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,307,000 after buying an additional 1,187,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Credit LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 4,108,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,014,000 after buying an additional 896,577 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.