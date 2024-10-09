Olistico Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VDC opened at $214.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $174.62 and a twelve month high of $222.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.84.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

