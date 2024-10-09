Olistico Wealth LLC Purchases 2,775 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 47,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $118.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $118.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.