Olistico Wealth LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VCRB opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average of $78.09. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2756 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.