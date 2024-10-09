Olistico Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Olistico Wealth LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,479.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,655,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,114,000 after buying an additional 11,854,003 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,602,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,033,000 after buying an additional 825,232 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,863,000 after buying an additional 479,490 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,019,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,044,000 after buying an additional 404,861 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,019,000 after buying an additional 94,748 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPHQ opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.09.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
