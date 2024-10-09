Olistico Wealth LLC Sells 1,153 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Olistico Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 53.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

