Olistico Wealth LLC Sells 132 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Olistico Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.33 and its 200 day moving average is $84.36. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.16.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

