Olistico Wealth LLC Sells 1,379 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Olistico Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $385.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14. The stock has a market cap of $132.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.32 and a 200-day moving average of $361.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.