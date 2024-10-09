Olistico Wealth LLC Sells 205 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Olistico Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its position in Danaher by 97.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Danaher by 2.8% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Danaher by 726.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 66.5% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 9.9% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.12.

NYSE DHR opened at $268.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $199.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.01 and its 200 day moving average is $258.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

