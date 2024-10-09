Olistico Wealth LLC Sells 316 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Olistico Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 43,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 106,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,105,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,491,000 after acquiring an additional 20,896 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,223,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.08.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,218. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies stock opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.14. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

