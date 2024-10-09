Olistico Wealth LLC Sells 954 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Olistico Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 69,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,982,000 after buying an additional 910,252 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,052,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,717,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 408,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after buying an additional 23,302 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAS opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $66.46. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.51.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

