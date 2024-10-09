Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Position Raised by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 87.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. 38,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,823. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $41.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OHI. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

