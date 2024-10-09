OMG Network Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000437 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $37.23 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00042700 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013008 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000098 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

