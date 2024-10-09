OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.48 and last traded at $44.57. 21,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 45,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. OMRON had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that OMRON Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OMRON stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of OMRON Co. ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Free Report ) by 329.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in OMRON were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

