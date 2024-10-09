OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.48 and last traded at $44.57. 21,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 45,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.
OMRON Stock Down 2.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04.
OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. OMRON had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that OMRON Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OMRON
About OMRON
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OMRON
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.