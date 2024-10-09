OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after buying an additional 373,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,937,000 after acquiring an additional 889,387 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OneMain by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,465,000 after purchasing an additional 270,207 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,914,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,827,000 after buying an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $44,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,275. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OMF opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $48.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $54.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.09%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

