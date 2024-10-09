Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.94 and last traded at $30.05. Approximately 368,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 606,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.31.

Onestream Stock Down 1.5 %

Insider Activity at Onestream

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95.

In related news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502.

About Onestream

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

