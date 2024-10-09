Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $164.02 million and $5.54 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Get Ontology alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.25 or 0.03950006 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00042488 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 907,697,857 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is Ontology?

Ontology is a blockchain platform that aims to provide an infrastructure for the development of decentralized applications (dapps) and the integration of various digital systems. It uses a dual token model that consists of the ONT token and the ONG token. The ONT token is the main token used on the Ontology platform, while the ONG token is used to pay for transaction fees and network usage.

Ontology aims to provide a flexible and modular framework for the development of dapps and the integration of digital systems across different industries, such as finance, healthcare, and supply chain management. It uses a combination of smart contracts, identity solutions, and data exchange protocols to enable secure and efficient data sharing and collaboration.

## Who created Ontology?

Ontology was created by a team of developers led by Jun Li, who is also the founder of Onchain, a blockchain development company that has been involved in several blockchain projects in China. The Ontology team includes individuals with backgrounds in blockchain technology, computer science, finance, and other related fields.

## What is Ontology used for?

Ontology is primarily used as a blockchain platform for the development of decentralized applications (dapps) and the integration of various digital systems. The platform aims to enable secure and efficient data sharing and collaboration across different industries and use cases, such as supply chain management, healthcare, and finance.

The ONT token is used as the main token on the Ontology platform and can be used for a variety of purposes, such as staking, governance, and as a means of exchange for services and products offered within the Ontology ecosystem. The ONG token, on the other hand, is used to pay for transaction fees and network usage, similar to gas fees on the Ethereum network.

Overall, Ontology aims to provide a flexible and modular infrastructure for the development of dapps and the integration of digital systems, while using a dual token model to enable efficient network usage and incentivize network participation.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.