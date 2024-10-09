OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of OPHC opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.36.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 18.24%.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.
