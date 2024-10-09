OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OPHC opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.36.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 18.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in OptimumBank by 52.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. 7.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

