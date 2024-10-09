Orchid Price Reaches $0.0699 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $68.47 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07388989 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $12,487,885.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

