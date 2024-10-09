Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Should You Buy?

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 16,104,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 21,429,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

Oriole Resources Trading Up 15.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Oriole Resources Company Profile

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

