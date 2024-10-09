Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 3.5% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.59.

Chevron Stock Down 1.6 %

Chevron stock opened at $148.76 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $274.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.05.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.