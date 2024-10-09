Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 4.1% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 16,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 76,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 51,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

NYSE:NEE opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

