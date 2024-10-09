OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) Stock Price Up 48.4% – Here’s What Happened

OverActive Media Corp. (OTC:OAMCF – Get Free Report) rose 48.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

OverActive Media Stock Up 48.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.

About OverActive Media

OverActive Media Corp. operates as a media, sports, and entertainment company. It operates in two segments, Team Operations and Business Operations. The company delivers sports, media, and entertainment products for fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events.

