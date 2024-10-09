Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 226,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 833,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

OMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 66,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

