Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 857.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,870 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,317 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Melius Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,577,403 shares of company stock worth $420,166,534. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $132.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

