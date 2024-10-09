Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.78 and last traded at $75.30, with a volume of 66701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.40.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.24.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $129,721.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,007.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,882,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,681,000 after buying an additional 191,185 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,040,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,684,000 after acquiring an additional 88,345 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 25.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 361,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,248,000 after acquiring an additional 72,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

See Also

