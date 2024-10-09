PAAL AI (PAAL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.78 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, PAAL AI has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $162.59 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.1984009 USD and is down -10.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $2,972,020.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

