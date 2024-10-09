Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,380 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,941.5% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,694,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,810 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,929,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,136 shares during the last quarter.

COWZ stock opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

