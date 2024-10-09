Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Shares Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90. Approximately 117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Pacific Financial Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter.

Pacific Financial Increases Dividend

About Pacific Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.40%.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

