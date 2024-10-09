Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Jon Christianson Sells 3,805 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) President Jon Christianson sold 3,805 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $392,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,455.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, September 6th, Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $944,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $182,700.00.

PLMR traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.55. 186,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,883. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $103.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Palomar during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 137.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

