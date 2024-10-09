Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Trading Down 9.7% – What’s Next?

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.78 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.78 ($0.08). 308,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 311,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.40 ($0.08).

The stock has a market cap of £13.66 million, a P/E ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.55.

About Panthera Resources

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

