Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Paramount Group worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,204,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,077,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,575,000 after acquiring an additional 621,125 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paramount Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,031,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 119,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 298,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 99,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGRE opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

