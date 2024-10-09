Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 2,599 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7,219.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,474,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Diageo by 1,034.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 799,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,443,000 after acquiring an additional 729,166 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Diageo by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 521,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,939,000 after acquiring an additional 420,778 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Diageo by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after acquiring an additional 245,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12,174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after buying an additional 244,223 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. Diageo plc has a one year low of $119.48 and a one year high of $161.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.51.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.40%.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

