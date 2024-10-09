Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CM. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $62.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 54.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

