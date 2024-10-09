Park Place Capital Corp Grows Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,069,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.95 and a 52-week high of $47.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

