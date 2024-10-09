Park Place Capital Corp Has $1.86 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 332.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,616,000 after buying an additional 8,172,614 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,792,000 after buying an additional 6,565,775 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $238,242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after buying an additional 2,730,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

