Park Place Capital Corp Makes New $392,000 Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29,540.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 671,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,936,000 after buying an additional 170,951 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 51,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 393,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average of $57.15.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

