Park Place Capital Corp Sells 174 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 166.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,210,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $469.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP opened at $483.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $439.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $490.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial



Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

