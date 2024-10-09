Park Place Capital Corp Sells 20 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $627.34 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $639.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $673.00 target price (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.