Park Place Capital Corp Sells 2,705 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 69,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 21.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $142.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.63 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

