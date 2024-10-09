Park Place Capital Corp Sells 28 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,852,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 940.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 315,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,186,000 after purchasing an additional 285,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,937,502,000 after purchasing an additional 283,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

Intuit Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $613.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $632.16 and a 200-day moving average of $629.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,297 shares of company stock worth $32,750,926 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.