Park Place Capital Corp Sells 473 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,043 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,126 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,139,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $80,211,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBER opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

