Parkside Advisors LLC Sells 5,684 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Parkside Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 59.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.06 and its 200 day moving average is $116.48. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $120.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

