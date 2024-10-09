Partnership Wealth Management LLC Sells 266 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $433,709,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in American Express by 924.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 851,431 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $197,149,000 after purchasing an additional 768,301 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American Express by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,923,399,000 after purchasing an additional 662,382 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $114,990,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 71.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,164,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,547,000 after purchasing an additional 486,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.96.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $269.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.76 and its 200-day moving average is $241.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $276.79.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.