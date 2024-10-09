Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 39500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Pasofino Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.57. The company has a market cap of C$76.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

About Pasofino Gold

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

