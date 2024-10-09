Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,429 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Materials ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.56% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 318.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,355,000 after purchasing an additional 130,616 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $90.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $74.24 and a 1 year high of $94.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.72.

About iShares Global Materials ETF

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.